April Fools’ Day By The Numbers

March 29, 2017 1:54 PM
By Sarah Carroll

April Fools’ Day is just around the corner. It falls on a Saturday this year and as usual, we can expect some hilarious pranks from companies like Google.

But are you planning something epic for the holiday?

According to a new survey, 31% of Americans are planning to prank at least one person this year.

Who’s the most likely target? 44% revealed they will try to fool a family member,  39% are targeting a friend, 26% will prank a significant other, 17% have their sights set on a coworker, and 7% of you have no fear because you’re going to prank your BOSS!

