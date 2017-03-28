[Watch] We Can’t Believe Cuba Gooding Jr. Did This And Got Fans Furious

TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

March 28, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Fans get frustrated when Cuba Gooding Jr. randomly lifted up Sarah Paulson’s dress during an American Horror Story panel. No one really knows why he did it! Fans tweeted furiously hoping he apologized for the random behavior! Would you be able to be cool with a friend who did that to you??

