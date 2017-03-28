[Watch] We Can’t Believe Cuba Gooding Jr. Did This And Got Fans Furious

Showbiz Shelly
Fans get frustrated when Cuba Gooding Jr. randomly lifted up Sarah Paulson’s dress during an American Horror Story panel. No one really knows why he did it! Fans tweeted furiously hoping he apologized for the random behavior! Would you be able to be cool with a friend who did that to you??
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly