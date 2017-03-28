Watch The First Minute of The Final Season of “Pretty Little Liars”

We’ve been waiting MONTHS for this moment.

We’re inching closer to the premiere of Pretty Little Liars’ final episode and the network JUST gifted us with the first minute of the episode.

We pick up right after Spencer’s shooting – she’s in an ambulance and being rushed to the hospital while the paramedic keeps asking “who is your mother.” Of course he doesn’t think twice about it but in the context – Spencer just found out Mary Drake is her real mother – it’s debilitating. (Seriously – “I’m not your mother but I’ll take care of you like I am.”)

We then get our first look at the Liars, who are clearly shaken up by the incident (and Noel Kahn’s beheading).

As they brainstorm the course of action and the possible death of A.D. they see Toby being wheeled into the ER.

We know he was in a car accident with Yvonne but the girls are clueless wondering where his fiancee is.