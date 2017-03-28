Nicki Minaj, Zendaya Weigh in on Bill O’Reilly’s Controversial Maxine Waters Comments

By Radio.com Staff

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly stirred controversy when he made fun of Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair, calling it a “James Brown wig.”

Zendaya tweeted the clip of O’Reillys’ statement with the simple caption “this is so disrespectful.” Nicki Minja chimed in, re-tweeting Zendaya with a simple “Wow.”

O’Reilly has since apologized for the comments writing “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her old school. Unfortunately, I also make a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”