Kanye West Wants Another Baby But Does Kim Kardashian?

March 28, 2017 11:08 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Family is very important to Kanye West, which is why he wants to expand his with Kim Kardashian.

But how does the reality TV star feel about it?

In the past, Kim has said she wouldn’t have another child but she did just reveal that she was “thinking” of getting pregnant again on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

People reports that even though both Kanye and Kim seem to be on board, there is still a huge risk factor.

As you recall, Kim suffered from preeclampsia during her second pregnancy.

An insider revealed that while Kanye does want to have three or four kids total, he will “support whatever she decides.”

Thoughts?

Would Kim put her body through another pregnancy or would she get a surrogate?

 

