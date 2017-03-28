TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

Italy Might Become the First Western Country To Give Women Period Leave

March 28, 2017
period

A controversial topic that is getting some worldwide attention – period leave.

Italy might become the first Western country to offer paid “menstrual leave” to women who experience painful periods.

Parliament has been discussing the measure, which would ensure suffering women 3 days of off time during THAT time of the month.

Note: countries like Japan and Indonesia already give women the time off.

As expected, there is much debate on the topic.

Those for it say it will result in workers who are happier and more comfortable.

Those who oppose it believe it may have a negative affect for women in the workplace with companies choosing to hire men over women.

Not to mention it will reiterate the idea that women are emotional and unstable during their menstrual cycle.

I want to know – what do you think?

