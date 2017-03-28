Chicago Has Both The Most & Least Expensive Baseball Tickets

Want to see a baseball game in Chicago?

It may cost you a lot… or almost nothing… depending on which team you want to see play.

According to TickPick, Chicago has the MOST and LEAST expensive tickets in the MLB.

In 2017, the Cubs have the highest ticket prices at an average of $150.63.

The Chicago White Sox have the least expensive ticket prices set at $30.26.

This just adds to the North vs. Side Side debate in baseball doesn’t it?

Now, if you aren’t dedicated to either team, this is good for you because you can just catch a game whenever tix are at their lowest.

But if you are a die-hard Cubs fan well, that’s what we get for finally winning the World Series.

The ratings are determined by average purchase price by tickets so far so it will most likely fluctuate when the season begins.

See the full list HERE!