TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | The Chainsmokers "The One" | Harry Styles Single

Chicago Has Both The Most & Least Expensive Baseball Tickets

March 28, 2017 12:05 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs, White Sox

Want to see a baseball game in Chicago?

It may cost you a lot… or almost nothing… depending on which team you want to see play.

According to TickPick, Chicago has the MOST and LEAST expensive tickets in the MLB.

In 2017, the Cubs have the highest ticket prices at an average of $150.63.

The Chicago White Sox have the least expensive ticket prices set at $30.26.

This just adds to the North vs. Side Side debate in baseball doesn’t it?

Now, if you aren’t dedicated to either team, this is good for you because you can just catch a game whenever tix are at their lowest.

But if you are a die-hard Cubs fan well, that’s what we get for finally winning the World Series.

The ratings are determined by average purchase price by tickets so far so it will most likely fluctuate when the season begins.

See the full list HERE!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live