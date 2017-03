Imagine that your kidneys are failing.

Imagine if a doctor said to you, “If you don’t get a kidney transplant, you are going to die.”

That’s the reality for many people waiting for an organ transplant.

But you can give them a second chance by being an organ donor.

What could you make possible as an organ, eye, and tissue donor?

Leave behind the gift of life.

Go to organdonor.gov. B96 Cares!