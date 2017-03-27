TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

“This Is Us” Actor Sterling K. Brown Surprises Fans With a Killer Set of ABS

March 27, 2017 12:20 PM By Lizzy Buczak
sterling k. brown, this is us

We see you Randall!

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown went out of character for a little on Sunday to display a killer set of abs on his Instagram page!

The actor has been (SUCCESSFULLY) getting in shape for his upcoming role in The Predator.

“So, I’ve been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_ , & try as I might to believe otherwise…that brother reminds me everyday that I’m 40 years old!” he wrote. “Even still…thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!”

 

