“This Is Us” Actor Sterling K. Brown Surprises Fans With a Killer Set of ABS

We see you Randall!

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown went out of character for a little on Sunday to display a killer set of abs on his Instagram page!

The actor has been (SUCCESSFULLY) getting in shape for his upcoming role in The Predator.

“So, I’ve been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_ , & try as I might to believe otherwise…that brother reminds me everyday that I’m 40 years old!” he wrote. “Even still…thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!”