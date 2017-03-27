The Chainsmokers Performing at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on July 4th!

Weren’t a fan on the Lollapalooza lineup or couldn’t get a ticket? No worries… we just found out that Milwaukee’s Summerfest landed a HUGE headliner.

The Chainsmokers will be taking the stage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 4th during Summerfest’s 50th!

In a press release, Summerfest officials called The Chainsmokers one of hottest young artist/producer duos.

And they wouldn’t be mistaken – Andrew Taggert and Alex Pall first became household names in 2014 with their hit “#Selfie” and quickly followed up with several hits including “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Closer.”

Other artists on the bill include Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tom Petty.

Stay tuned for more artist announcements at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Friday. March 31st at 10 and can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

A Chainsmokers artist presale will be available starting Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00 a.m. – Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 p.m.

Summerfest 2017 will take place June 28th – July 2nd and July 4th – July 9th from noon until midnight.

Take that for a long weekend of music and summer fun!