TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

Teen Cancer Patient Who Face-timed With Beyonce Has Passed Away

March 27, 2017 1:00 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Beyonce

We’re sad to report that the teenage cancer patient who got a chance to chat with Beyonce last week, has died.

Ebony Banks lost her battle with the disease on Sunday, just four short days after meeting her idol via the internet.

Banks’ biggest wish was to meet the singer and a group of her high school friends went above and beyond to help make it happen.

They launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (her nickname was Ebob) and it got the attention of media outlets and Queen Bey herself.

The 18-year-old spoke with Bey over FaceTime from her hospital bed, where she was being treated for a rare form of stage IV cancer.

After her passing, candlelight vigils for the student were held at Alief Hasting High School, where she was a senior.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live