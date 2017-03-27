Teen Cancer Patient Who Face-timed With Beyonce Has Passed Away

We’re sad to report that the teenage cancer patient who got a chance to chat with Beyonce last week, has died.

Ebony Banks lost her battle with the disease on Sunday, just four short days after meeting her idol via the internet.

Banks’ biggest wish was to meet the singer and a group of her high school friends went above and beyond to help make it happen.

They launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (her nickname was Ebob) and it got the attention of media outlets and Queen Bey herself.

The 18-year-old spoke with Bey over FaceTime from her hospital bed, where she was being treated for a rare form of stage IV cancer.

After her passing, candlelight vigils for the student were held at Alief Hasting High School, where she was a senior.