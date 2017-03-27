TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

RECALL: Nissan Cars Fire Hazard!

March 27, 2017 11:36 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: cars, family car, fire hazard, murano, Nissan, power steering catching fire, recall, safety, sexy, trucks

A Nissan Murano is the perfect family car but your family is not safe in them!

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2013-2014 Murano vehicles. The power steering hose clamp may leak power steering fluid that could lead to a fire.

Nissan says dealers will install a new power steering high pressure hose kit, free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.

