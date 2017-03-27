Chicago Will Be Cracking Down On Party Buses!

It used to be you would get a party bus for a special occasion like a bachelorette party, birthday or wedding. Now, everyone is up in a bus partying and often doing illegal things.

Just last weekend, a party bus was emptying out near DePaul when shots were fired and a man was killed. The late-after 2am drinking hours, the rowdiness and whatever else is happening in the bus has got out of control.

Chicago will be doing a crackdown on party busses and be holding the bus companies responsible. So now there will be a curfew? Security cameras to track illegal behavior?