Chicago Will Be Cracking Down On Party Buses!

March 27, 2017 7:59 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: Chicago, crackdown on party busses, drunks, guns, illegal behavior, illegal drugs, out of control behavior, party bus companies, violence

It used to be you would get a party bus for a special occasion like a bachelorette party, birthday or wedding. Now, everyone is up in a bus partying and often doing illegal things.

Just last weekend, a party bus was emptying out near DePaul when shots were fired and a man was killed. The late-after 2am drinking hours, the rowdiness and whatever else is happening in the bus has got out of control.

Chicago will be doing a crackdown on party busses and be holding the bus companies responsible. So now there will be a curfew? Security cameras to track illegal behavior?

