Neighbor Goes To Jail. Why? Playing Ed Sheeran.

From the Mirror in the UK:

A ‘nightmare neighbour’ has been sent to prison after she repeatedly played the Ed Sheeran song ‘Shape of You’ at loud volume until late at night.

Sonia Bryce played the song as part of a campaign of noise disturbance against her next door neighbours, a court has heard.

The rest of the story is here from The Mirror.

Not sure what kind of human doesn’t want Ed Sheeran blasting at all hours of the day and night. My neighbors were doing that last week at 4am when I was sleeping. I woke up to “Shape Of You” blaring through the walls and you know what I did? I walked over, knocked on their door…. and thanked them. You can never have too much Ed in your ears.