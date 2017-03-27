[Listen] Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Preggo Rumors With A Pic

Showbiz Shelly
Jay Cutler is no longer with the Bears, now it’s time for him to go on vacation! He enjoyed a tropical stay with his wife, Kristin Cavallari. However, when she posted a photo, fans began to question if she was preggo. She shut those rumors down quick with her caption.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly