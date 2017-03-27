[Listen] #LeggingsGate: United Airlines Banned Women From Flying Thanks To Leggings

J Niicefacebook
Celebs are weighing in their two cents when two women were banned from flying United Airlines for wearing leggings. As more and more people found out about #LeggingsGate customers became very upset, but a rep has informed us that the flyers were “relatives of employees and fly under employee pass privileges, and that unlike regular paying customers, they are not permitted to board planes while wearing leggings or yoga pants because they must adhere to a stricter dress code.” Do you think this is fair for free flights?
