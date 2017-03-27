TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Take Tropical Vacation After Bears Release

March 27, 2017 1:08 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Adios Chicago.

After being released from the Bears, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari decided to take a much needed vacation!

The couple posted pics of their trip and no lie, it looks like they’re in paradise!

Swingin' around ☀️

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

Perfect morning views

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

Saltwater hair | 📸: JC

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

 

She even denied being pregnant, despite looking like she’s holding a baby bump in one photo!

 

The two also purchased a house in Nashville and the multimillion-dollar estate boasts six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. A home theater, pool and gym are among the house’s vast amenities. See pics HERE! 

 

