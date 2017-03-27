Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Take Tropical Vacation After Bears Release

Adios Chicago.

After being released from the Bears, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari decided to take a much needed vacation!

The couple posted pics of their trip and no lie, it looks like they’re in paradise!

Swingin' around ☀️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Perfect morning views A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Saltwater hair | 📸: JC A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

She even denied being pregnant, despite looking like she’s holding a baby bump in one photo!

Crusin' 📸: JC . Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly…wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper 😏 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

The two also purchased a house in Nashville and the multimillion-dollar estate boasts six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. A home theater, pool and gym are among the house’s vast amenities. See pics HERE!