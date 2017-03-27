Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Take Tropical Vacation After Bears Release

Adios Chicago.
After being released from the Bears, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari decided to take a much needed vacation!
The couple posted pics of their trip and no lie, it looks like they’re in paradise!
She even denied being pregnant, despite looking like she’s holding a baby bump in one photo!
The two also purchased a house in Nashville and the multimillion-dollar estate boasts six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. A home theater, pool and gym are among the house’s vast amenities. See pics HERE!