Don’t have time to stop in for a meal at one of Rick Bayless’ many restaurants? No worries.

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless behind the Frontera brand just announced a new line of frozen meals.

The “healthy” meals will be inspired by Mexican cuisine obviously.

There will be three options: chicken fajita, barbacoa taco and veggie taco.

Bayless’ company was purchased by ConAgra Foods last year, which is based in Chicago.