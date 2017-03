Danielle Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, has scored her own TV show.

The 13-year-old, whose claim to fame is acting out during an episode of Dr.Phil, will be appearing in her own reality show.

TMZ reports that little is known about the deal but that producers are confident it will be a hit.

She’s reportedly signed with IMG’s original content department.

The series will most likely feature her mother, who she’s had a tumultuous relationship with.