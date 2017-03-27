Are Justin Bieber and Zayn Collaborating on a New Single?

Are two of Hollywood’s biggest artists coming together for a massive hit?

The Sun reports that Justin Bieber and former boy-bander Zayn Malik might gearing up for a collaboration!

Insiders reveals Justin is very interested in working with Zayn after hearing his ew music, including his latest single “Still Got Time” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Zayn definitely has a different sound than One Direction did and it seems to be working in his favor.

“Justin has been really complimentary of Zayn’s new music and there have been tentative discussions about them working on something together,” a source revealed.

This however would be a big step for the Biebs, who just a few months ago accused ex-gf Selena Gomez of cheating on him with Zayn.

During the fight, he took to Instagram to write, “I cheated… Oh I forgot about you and Zayn?”

Maybe he’s burying the hatchet and making a savvy business move?

Or maybe it will be a song about cheating?

Either way, call us intrigued!