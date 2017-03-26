TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: The Sheerios Are Holding On Another Week!

March 26, 2017 9:37 AM By Nikki
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is holding on to the top spot but ‘Paris’ is trying to smoke him out! Maybe next week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Issues – Julia Michaels

19 Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

18. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

17. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

16. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

15. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey

14. Down – Marion Hill

13. Chained To The Ryhthm – Katy Perry

12. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

11. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk

10. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

8. It Ain’t Me – Kygo & Selena Gomez

7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

6. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

5. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

4. Roackabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

3. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

  1. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
