TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: The Sheerios Are Holding On Another Week!

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is holding on to the top spot but ‘Paris’ is trying to smoke him out! Maybe next week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Issues – Julia Michaels

19 Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

18. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

17. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

16. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

15. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey

14. Down – Marion Hill

13. Chained To The Ryhthm – Katy Perry

12. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

11. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk

10. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

8. It Ain’t Me – Kygo & Selena Gomez

7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

6. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

5. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

4. Roackabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

3. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren