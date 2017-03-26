TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: The Sheerios Are Holding On Another Week!

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is holding on to the top spot but ‘Paris’ is trying to smoke him out! Maybe next week.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Issues – Julia Michaels
19 Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
18. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
17. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
16. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
15. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey
14. Down – Marion Hill
13. Chained To The Ryhthm – Katy Perry
12. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
11. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd & Daft Punk
10. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
8. It Ain’t Me – Kygo & Selena Gomez
7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
6. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
5. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
4. Roackabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
3. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
2. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran