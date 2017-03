It’s no secret that the Biebs loves hockey!

And yesterday, he was in New York and had the chance to play with the Army’s West Point cadet team!

One of the players Nick Decenzo tweeted:

Skated with Justin Bieber today…he wore my #6 jersey, assisted my goal, I assisted him, and he fed me water…

Sounds like he fit in right?

They had so much fun with him that they offered him a standing invite to play.

Take a look at the pics here: Justin Bieber at West Point