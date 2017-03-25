Liam Payne Is a DAD!

Congrats to One Direction member Liam Payne and his GF Cheryl Cole.
The couple just welcomed a baby boy.
Liam announced the news on Instagram with a photo from the hospital writing:
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!