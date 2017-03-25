TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

Liam Payne Is a DAD!

March 25, 2017 7:38 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Liam Payne

Congrats to One Direction member Liam Payne and his GF Cheryl Cole.

The couple just welcomed a baby boy.

Liam announced the news on Instagram with a photo from the hospital writing:

I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

