You Have To See Inside Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s New Home Worth Millions

March 24, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari

Former Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler, and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, are on the move!

This multimillion-dollar estate, set on an 8.56-acre lot, boasts six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. A home theater, pool and gym are among the house’s vast amenities.

The couple is relocating from Chicago to Nashville following Cutler’s dismissal from the Bears. They’ve had a place in Nashville for some time. It’s where Cutler went to college and he’s got a lot of friends there. It’s also where the couple got married!

