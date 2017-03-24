You Can Now Get Costco Delivered To Your Front Door

If you dread going grocery shopping, then we have the perfect solutionfor you. Costco is gearing up to deliver groceries right to your front door!

They have teamed up with Shipt, an online grocery marketplace/delivery service. The service will start in Tampa, Florida but later roll out in 50 other markets – offering services to over 30 MILLION households by the end of this year.

You will have to sign up and pay an annual free of $99 for the service, BUT you will get unlimited grocery delivery. The Shipt shoppers personally pick up the products you order and then of course bring them to your home. SCORE!

