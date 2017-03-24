WATCH: Elmo Finds Out He’s Been Fired From “Sesame Street” Due to Donald Trump’s Budget Cuts

Times are hard, even in Sesame Street.

A new parody video from What’s Trending shows poor Elmo getting told that he’s being laid off.

Why? Because of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts for the arts, which includes PBS.

The show isn’t directly funded by the corporation and has a contract with HBO so realistically, it wouldn’t be affected.

But it is an important issue to address especially because lack of funding for PBS means some stations would be shut down and some children wouldn’t be able to watch programs like Sesame Street.

Watch the video of Elmo being brought into HR and feel your heart break a million times over… especially when he says “Elmo’s rent is going up.”

Same Elmo. Same.