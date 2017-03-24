Shocker – Nearly 40 Percent of Millenials in Chicago Still Live at Home

A new study found that nearly 40 percent of Millenials in Chicago still live with their parents.

This should really come as no surprise to you if you are the “M” word living in Chicago – rising rents, soaring taxes, high student loans and low monthly income all contribute to the inability of moving out on your own.

Apartment site Adobo found the rate of young adults (18-34) living at home was 39. 1 percent, which is a little above the national average of 34.1 percent.

The study also includes Naperville, Elgin and parts of Indiana and Wisconsin.

The Chicagoland area ranked seventh overall in the study of Millenials living at home.

Florida’s Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach took the top spot with 44.8 percent.

Here’s the Top Ten:

1) Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL – 44.8 percent

2) Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA – 44.5 percent

3) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA – 43.8 percent

4) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA – r41.5 percent

5) Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD – 41 percent

6) Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI – 40 percent

7) Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI – 39.1 percent

8) Providence-Warwick, RI-MA – 38.7 percent

9) Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD – 36.9 percent

10) Cleveland-Elyria, OH – 36.4 percent