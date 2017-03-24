TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

McDonald’s Selling Special Big Mac & McChicken Sauces In Grocery Stores

March 24, 2017 12:05 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: McDonalds

Your dreams have finally come true!

McDonalds has finally decided to sell its special sauces in certain grocery stores.

As always, there’s a catch – the company will begin selling Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-O-Fish sauces and dressings only in CANADIAN Stores.

McDonald’s spokesperson Adam Grachnik said in a statement, “With this launch, Canadians will now be able to experience the world-famous sauces they love at home.”

So…. who is up to moving to Canada with me? Or at least a road trip so we can bring some back?

Earlier this year, McDonald’s received positive feedback after giving out free bottles of its Big Mac Sauce.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live