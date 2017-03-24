McDonald’s Selling Special Big Mac & McChicken Sauces In Grocery Stores

Your dreams have finally come true!

McDonalds has finally decided to sell its special sauces in certain grocery stores.

As always, there’s a catch – the company will begin selling Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-O-Fish sauces and dressings only in CANADIAN Stores.

McDonald’s spokesperson Adam Grachnik said in a statement, “With this launch, Canadians will now be able to experience the world-famous sauces they love at home.”

So…. who is up to moving to Canada with me? Or at least a road trip so we can bring some back?

Earlier this year, McDonald’s received positive feedback after giving out free bottles of its Big Mac Sauce.