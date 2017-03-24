TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

[Listen] #Forgiveness Friday: Late For Work? The J Show Helps A Caller Get Out Of Trouble From The Boss

March 24, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

 

Listen to what happens when a listener is late for work and The J Show decide to call up her boss! #ForgivenessFriday

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live