Kris Jenner Wants to Turn the Kardashian Brand Into a Cartoon

What’s next for the Kardashians?

If Kris Jenner will have her way, their very own cartoon!

With low ratings on their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris has decided to “reinvent the wheel” to make her daughters marketable again.

Reports say, the homager is pitching an animated TV series that will feature cartoon versions of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

Hey, they already have their own cartoon video games, how much different could this really be?

The show would reportedly feature the whole family except for Caitlyn Jenner.

And since it is involving the Kardashians, it WON’T be for children.

What do you think the storyline will be? Will it be based on life events? Will they have powers?