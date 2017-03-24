Dunkin’ Donuts is Removing This Summer Item From Its Menu & People Aren’t Pleased

Dunkin’ Donuts is changing up its menu this summer and getting rid of a staple drink.

During media day on Tuesday, the chain announced that they would be nixing the “Coffee Coolatta” because it’s just not “good enough.” Cold right?

They’re replacing the Coolatta with a Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, which they say have more coffee taste since it’s made up of coffee extract, ice, liquid cane sugar and dairy.

The drink is available in various flavors and dairy mixers.

The company believes this new menu item will cater more to actual coffee drinkers and compete more with Starbucks.

Apparently, the Coolatta was looked at as just a coffee milkshake with no actual coffee substance.

But don’t be fooled, like the Coolatta, the new item is rich in calories – 990 calories and 133 grams of sugar to be exact.

Twitter hasn’t taken the news lightly – take a look:

The coffee coolatta is the greatest invention of the 90's. Crazy. I'm legit crying 😭😭 #SaveTheCoffeeCoolatta — ShipMasterFlex (@KidNamedShippee) March 23, 2017

The upside? The fruity Coolatta will still be available to quench your thirst so not all is lost.