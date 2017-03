How many homeowners does it take to change to ENERGY STAR-qualified light bulbs?

Answer: all of them.

And they have every reason to.

The bulbs look really cool — they come in spiral, mini-spiral and A-line shapes.

They last and last — up to ten times longer than traditional fixtures.

And they use two-thirds less energy.

That’s win, win, win — cool lighting, cool temperatures, cooler energy bills. B96 Cares!