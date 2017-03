This is kind of a big deal. Jurassic World, an animatronic exhibit is coming to Chicago’s Field Museum for an eight-month run starting May 26.

The exhibit is detailed and active. The T. rex roars, strides a good distance, and nudges a Jeep in an attempt to get at a meal inside, while Indominus rex lunges at the stegosaurus, which attempts to defend itself with its tail.

You can see more and sign up to get tickets before they go on sale to the public HERE.