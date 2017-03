People are leaving Chicago in flocks like…bye all you Felicias, bye!

Close to 20,000 people left last year and around 11,000 the year before. These numbers are the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

So why do you think people are leaving what some locals say is ‘The greatest city in America’?

Running from gangs and gun violence?

Want a better school system??

High taxes that keep rising???

Looking for better employment opportunities????