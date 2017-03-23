Theo Epstein Is The World’s Greatest Leader

We used a pic of the World’s Greatest Leader getting doused in champagne (as great leaders do).

Theo beat out the Pope who is number 3.

The top 10:

Theo Epstein – President, Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs

Jack Ma – Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group

Pope Francis – Head of the Roman Catholic Church

Melinda Gates – Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Jeff Bezos – Founder and CEO, Amazon

Ava DuVernay – Film Director and Screenwriter

H.R. McMaster– U.S. National Security Adviser

Tsai Ing-wen – President, Taiwan

John McCain – U.S. Senator, Arizona

Angela Merkel – Chancellor, Germany

