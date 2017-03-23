TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

Theo Epstein Is The World’s Greatest Leader

March 23, 2017 4:16 PM By Tyler

We used a pic of the World’s Greatest Leader getting doused in champagne (as great leaders do).

 

Theo beat out the Pope who is number 3.

 

The top 10:

Theo Epstein – President, Baseball Operations, Chicago Cubs
Jack Ma – Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group
Pope Francis – Head of the Roman Catholic Church
Melinda Gates – Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Jeff Bezos – Founder and CEO, Amazon
Ava DuVernay – Film Director and Screenwriter
H.R. McMaster– U.S. National Security Adviser
Tsai Ing-wen – President, Taiwan
John McCain – U.S. Senator, Arizona
Angela Merkel – Chancellor, Germany

 

FULL LIST HERE

