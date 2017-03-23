TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Life After Lady Gaga

March 23, 2017 12:28 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: breakups, Chicago, chicago fire tv show, christian carino, dance music, dating, free ticket friday, Lady Gaga, lady gaga performing at wrigley, love, love relationships, pop music, relationships, sex, sexy, Single, taylor kinney, tv star, win free lady gaga concert tickets

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga ended their 5 year relationship last year. Gaga has since been rumored to be dating another silver haired man, agent Christian Carino. Taylor says his dating life is through Chicago Fire.  ‘I live vicariously through my character.’  He plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide and he is a bit of a player on the show. He’s got a revolving door of love.

Wonder if he and Gaga will meet for a drink when she comes to perform Wrigley this summer? You can win tickets for her show all day tomorrow on FREE TICKET FRIDAY. Just listen to B96 for the DJ to tell you when to call and win.

Watch video interview below.

 

