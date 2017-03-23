Six Flags Announces New Virtual Reality Ride & It Involves Spiders

If you are deathly afraid of spiders, the new Six Flags virtual reality ride is NOT for you.

The theme park has partnered with Samsung for the ride, Drop of Doom VR, which puts you into a immersive encounters with freakishly huge spiders.

Here’s the theory behind the madness:

“Each season we push to be on the cutting edge of innovation and our latest virtual reality experience brings together two fears innate in most people – heights and spiders,” said Hank Salemi, park president. “Guests will ascend the tower of Giant Drop immersed in an unfamiliar world as they are bombarded by spiders and then abruptly plunge down what feels to be a 100 story free fall. Our thrill-seeking guests will not want to miss this exciting new attraction.”

Riders come face to face with mutant spiders while piloting a gunship and plunging 100-stories.

Seriously, I’m already nauseas.

If you are interested, the ride opens on April 29th and runs through Memorial Day.

