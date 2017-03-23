[Listen] J Niice’s Car Dent Dilemma

J Niicefacebook
J Niice was venting yesterday about a HUGE car dent he got when he was parked at Costco. The guy who did it ended up messaging J on social media and agreed to come on the show. He apologizes, but when J Niice asks for some money…he’s not too friendly. Who’s in the wrong?
So THAT’s J Niice...
