[Listen] DWTS Tweet Gone Totally Wrong

March 23, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Kristi Yamaguchi wanted to cheer on her fellow ice skating friend, Nancy Kerrigan with a sweet tweet before her performance on Dancing With The Stars…when she concluded it with “Break a leg” fans went crazy because of her accident of being attacked by her rivals plotting to break her leg…literally. Oy! I’m sure Nancy appreciated the good vibes!

