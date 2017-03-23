[Listen] DWTS Tweet Gone Totally Wrong

Showbiz Shelly
Kristi Yamaguchi wanted to cheer on her fellow ice skating friend, Nancy Kerrigan with a sweet tweet before her performance on Dancing With The Stars…when she concluded it with “Break a leg” fans went crazy because of her accident of being attacked by her rivals plotting to break her leg…literally. Oy! I’m sure Nancy appreciated the good vibes!
