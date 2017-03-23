It’s National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day is intended to encourage puppy-seekers to head to a local shelter and adopt a fur baby.

I recently got a puppy. An 8 week old chihuahua who’s name is Molly Monsoon.

She didn’t start out with that name. When I first picked her up she was so sweet and quiet so I named her Francesca. The story changed when I got home. She started running around like a crazy dog on drugs so I renamed her Molly. Molly Monsoon is living up to her name, she has no chill.

She’s barking up the building and biting everything in sight!

I love her to death and her big sister Pebbles takes good care of her.

