It’s National Puppy Day!

March 23, 2017 10:39 AM By Nikki
National Puppy Day is intended to encourage puppy-seekers to head to a local shelter and adopt a fur baby.

I recently got a puppy. An 8 week old chihuahua who’s name is Molly Monsoon.

15940889 10207836429218749 7228073425286051789 n Its National Puppy Day!

She didn’t start out with that name. When I first picked her up she was so sweet and quiet so I named her Francesca. The story changed when I got home. She started running around like a crazy dog on drugs so I renamed her Molly. Molly Monsoon is living up to her name, she has no chill.

She’s barking up the building and biting everything in sight!

16387014 10208019529996154 1161357534709212078 n Its National Puppy Day!

I love her to death and her big sister Pebbles takes good care of her.

16473630 10208064112070678 753424131408801578 n Its National Puppy Day!

She is training to be DJ Molly Monsoon on B96!

17022450 10208236878509731 281881323505088802 n Its National Puppy Day!

