Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Could Illinois be the next state to make the recreational use of marijuana legal?

Quite possibly.

Two state legislators introduced the bill proposing legalization on Wednesday.

The bill states that regulated legislation would improve safety in communities, help businesses and the economy.

If passed, the bill would allow people 21 and over to buy, grow and possess limited amounts. Businesses would have to apply for licenses and a state agency would regulate operations, even down to the advertising and labeling.

Projections indicate Illinois could generate somewhere between $349 and $669 million dollars per year.

There is however a fair amount of opposotition to the bill so the decision right now is a pretty big question mark.

