Illinois House Votes Down Against Making Obama’s Birthday a Holiday

Sorry Obama.

The Illinois House rejected a bill proposing to make his birthday a state holiday. It was six votes short.

If passed, the bill would create a legal holiday, closing state offices and schools on Monday, after the former president’s birthday.

While some Reps. said it would be an honor to adopt a holiday after the 44th President, others said it should be “honorary” and not required to give workers another paid day off.

Do you agree? Or were you counting on Obama’s birthday being an actual holiday?