TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

Illinois House Votes Down Against Making Obama’s Birthday a Holiday

March 23, 2017 11:42 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: obama

Sorry Obama.

The Illinois House rejected a bill proposing to make his birthday a state holiday. It was six votes short.

If passed, the bill would create a legal holiday, closing state offices and schools on Monday, after the former president’s birthday.

While some Reps. said it would be an honor to adopt a holiday after the 44th President, others said it should be “honorary” and not required to give workers another paid day off.

Do you agree? Or were you counting on Obama’s birthday being an actual holiday?

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live