Here’s Where You Can Find A Fish Fry During Lent In Chicago!

The first day of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday!
In observance of the holiday, the Catholic Church and many Christian churches give up eating meat on Friday’s – there are seven of them during Lent.
That means, a ton of fish fry’s are popping up all over the city.
So whether you’re abstaining from eating meat or just want to try out some good fish and chips, here’s a list of locations for you:
Friday, March 3
St Clement – NEW!
2524 N. Orchard Street
Chicago, IL
6-9pm
*** $20 includes fish, chips, slaw, and mac ‘n cheese
Tix: http://stclementchurch.org/events/fish-fry-family-night
Irish-American Heritage Center
4626 N Knox Ave
Chicago, IL
6:30-9pm
http://irish-american.org
*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.
St Ferdinand
5900 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL
4:30-7:30p
https://www.facebook.com/SFFishFry
*** Polish beer tallboys!
*** Live Entertainment from “Elvis!”
St Matthais at Atlantic Bar & Grill
5062 N Lincoln
Chicago, IL
5:30-8:30pm
*** $11 buffet dinner with fish, fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and salad.
St Christina’s
3333 W 110th Street
4:30-8pm
*** $10 fish fry
More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html
Friday, March 10
St. Vincent De Paul – NEW!
1010 West Webster Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5:30pm
More info: http://stvdep.org/calendar-item/friday-fish-fry/
St Andrew’s Fish Fry
1710 W Addison St.
Chicago, IL
5-8pm
*** BYOB!
*** $12 fish basket / $7 mac and cheese basket
Tix: http://www.saintandrewchicago.com/posts/lenten-fish-fry-4/
(one of your president’s personal favorites — BYOB and good fish)
Friday, March 17
*** St Patrick’s Day! (Going into an Irish-American Heritage Center on this night might be a little nutty)
St Alphonsus
1429 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL
6-9pm
http://stalphonsusknights.com/fishfry/
*** $12 for adults. $6 for kids 3-12. Free for 2 and under. Fried Beer Battered Cod, Chips, Mac & Cheese, and Coleslaw.
*** BYOB!
*** Trinity Irish Dancers @ 6:30pm
Friday, March 24
Friday, March 31
St Alphonsus
1429 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL
6-9pm
http://stalphonsusknights.com/fishfry/
*** $12 for adults. $6 for kids 3-12. Free for 2 and under. Fried Beer Battered Cod, Chips, Mac & Cheese, and Coleslaw.
*** BYOB!
*** Trinity Irish Dancers @ 6:30pm
Friday, April 7
St Andrew’s Fish Fry
1710 W Addison St.
Chicago, IL
5-8pm
*** BYOB!
*** Read 1,001 Chicago Afternoons piece on the St Andrew Lenten fish fry
*** $12 fish basket / $7 mac and cheese basket
Tix: http://www.saintandrewchicago.com/posts/lenten-fish-fry-4/
Friday, April 14
NON-CHURCH FRYS:
Millie’s Supper Club
2438 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL
http://www.millieschicago.com/
*** A Wisconsin-ish supper club in Lincoln Park — get the Grasshopper for dessert!
*** Fish frys every Friday
L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge
7110 N. Lincoln Ave.
Lincolnwood, IL
http://www.lwoodsrestaurant.com
*** Another Wisconsin-ish supper club in Lincolnwood — get the Brandy old fashioned!
*** Fish frys every Friday
Will’s Northwoods Inn
3030 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL
http://willsnorthwoodsinn.com/
*** Your Chicago Wisconsin HQ
*** Fish frys every Friday
Tuman’s Tap & Grill
2159 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL
http://tumanstapandgrill.com/
*** Available after 5pm on Fridays
Full list HERE!