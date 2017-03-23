Here’s Where You Can Find A Fish Fry During Lent In Chicago!

The first day of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday!

In observance of the holiday, the Catholic Church and many Christian churches give up eating meat on Friday’s – there are seven of them during Lent.

That means, a ton of fish fry’s are popping up all over the city.

So whether you’re abstaining from eating meat or just want to try out some good fish and chips, here’s a list of locations for you:

Friday, March 3

St Clement – NEW!

2524 N. Orchard Street

Chicago, IL

6-9pm

*** $20 includes fish, chips, slaw, and mac ‘n cheese

Tix: http://stclementchurch.org/events/fish-fry-family-night

Irish-American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave

Chicago, IL

6:30-9pm

http://irish-american.org

*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.

St Ferdinand

5900 W Barry Ave

Chicago, IL

4:30-7:30p

https://www.facebook.com/SFFishFry

*** Polish beer tallboys!

*** Live Entertainment from “Elvis!”

St Matthais at Atlantic Bar & Grill

5062 N Lincoln

Chicago, IL

5:30-8:30pm

*** $11 buffet dinner with fish, fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and salad.

St Christina’s

3333 W 110th Street

4:30-8pm

*** $10 fish fry

More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html

Friday, March 10

St. Vincent De Paul – NEW!

1010 West Webster Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

5:30pm

More info: http://stvdep.org/calendar-item/friday-fish-fry/

St Andrew’s Fish Fry

1710 W Addison St.

Chicago, IL

5-8pm

*** BYOB!

*** $12 fish basket / $7 mac and cheese basket

Tix: http://www.saintandrewchicago.com/posts/lenten-fish-fry-4/

(one of your president’s personal favorites — BYOB and good fish)

Irish-American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave

Chicago, IL

http://irish-american.org

*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.

St Ferdinand

5900 W Barry Ave

Chicago, IL

4:30-7:30p

https://www.facebook.com/SFFishFry

*** Polish beer tallboys!

*** Variety Show Entertainment!

St Matthais at Atlantic Bar & Grill

5062 N Lincoln

Chicago, IL

5:30-8:30pm

*** $11 buffet dinner with fish, fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and salad.

St Christina’s

3333 W 110th Street

4:30-8pm

*** $10 fish fry

More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html



Friday, March 17

Irish-American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave

Chicago, IL

6:30-9pm

http://irish-american.org

*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.

*** St Patrick’s Day! (Going into an Irish-American Heritage Center on this night might be a little nutty)

St Ferdinand

5900 W Barry Ave

Chicago, IL

4:30-7:30p

https://www.facebook.com/SFFishFry

*** Polish beer tallboys!

*** St Patrick’s Day Celebration!

St Alphonsus

1429 W Wellington Ave

Chicago, IL

6-9pm

http://stalphonsusknights.com/fishfry/

*** $12 for adults. $6 for kids 3-12. Free for 2 and under. Fried Beer Battered Cod, Chips, Mac & Cheese, and Coleslaw.

*** BYOB!

*** Trinity Irish Dancers @ 6:30pm

St Christina’s

3333 W 110th Street

4:30-8pm

*** $10 fish fry

More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html



Friday, March 24

Irish-American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave

Chicago, IL

6:30-9pm

http://irish-american.org

*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.

St Ferdinand

5900 W Barry Ave

Chicago, IL

4:30-7:30p

https://www.facebook.com/SFFishFry

*** Polish beer tallboys!

*** Piano Bar Music!

St Matthais at Atlantic Bar & Grill

5062 N Lincoln

Chicago, IL

5:30-8:30pm

*** $11 buffet dinner with fish, fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and salad.

St Christina’s

3333 W 110th Street

4:30-8pm

*** $10 fish fry

More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html



Friday, March 31

Irish-American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave

Chicago, IL

6:30-9pm

http://irish-american.org

*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.

St Ferdinand

5900 W Barry Ave

Chicago, IL

4:30-7:30p

https://www.facebook.com/SFFishFry

*** Polish beer tallboys!

*** 60s, 70s, and 80s Live Music!

St Alphonsus

1429 W Wellington Ave

Chicago, IL

6-9pm

http://stalphonsusknights.com/fishfry/

*** $12 for adults. $6 for kids 3-12. Free for 2 and under. Fried Beer Battered Cod, Chips, Mac & Cheese, and Coleslaw.

*** BYOB!

*** Trinity Irish Dancers @ 6:30pm

St Christina’s

3333 W 110th Street

4:30-8pm

*** $10 fish fry

More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html



Friday, April 7

Irish-American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave

Chicago, IL

6:30-9pm

http://irish-american.org

*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.

St Andrew’s Fish Fry

1710 W Addison St.

Chicago, IL

5-8pm

*** BYOB!

*** Read 1,001 Chicago Afternoons piece on the St Andrew Lenten fish fry

*** $12 fish basket / $7 mac and cheese basket

Tix: http://www.saintandrewchicago.com/posts/lenten-fish-fry-4/

St Ferdinand

5900 W Barry Ave

Chicago, IL

4:30-7:30p

https://www.facebook.com/SFFishFry

*** Polish beer tallboys!

*** The Easter Bunny visits!

St Matthais at Atlantic Bar & Grill

5062 N Lincoln

Chicago, IL

5:30-8:30pm

*** $11 buffet dinner with fish, fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and salad.

St Christina’s

3333 W 110th Street

4:30-8pm

*** $10 fish fry

More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html



Friday, April 14

Irish-American Heritage Center

4626 N Knox Ave

Chicago, IL

6:30-9pm

http://irish-american.org

*** The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children and patrons pay at the door. Live music begins at 9pm. The dinner consists of fried cod, fries and a vegetable.

St Matthais at Atlantic Bar & Grill

5062 N Lincoln

Chicago, IL

5:30-8:30pm

*** $11 buffet dinner with fish, fries, mac and cheese, vegetable and salad.

St Christina’s

3333 W 110th Street

4:30-8pm

*** $10 fish fry

More info: http://www.stchristinaparish.org/Organizations/FishFry.html

NON-CHURCH FRYS:

Millie’s Supper Club

2438 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL

http://www.millieschicago.com/

*** A Wisconsin-ish supper club in Lincoln Park — get the Grasshopper for dessert!

*** Fish frys every Friday

L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave.

Lincolnwood, IL

http://www.lwoodsrestaurant.com

*** Another Wisconsin-ish supper club in Lincolnwood — get the Brandy old fashioned!

*** Fish frys every Friday

Will’s Northwoods Inn

3030 N Racine Ave

Chicago, IL

http://willsnorthwoodsinn.com/

*** Your Chicago Wisconsin HQ

*** Fish frys every Friday

Tuman’s Tap & Grill

2159 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL

http://tumanstapandgrill.com/

*** Available after 5pm on Fridays

Full list HERE!