Chicago Is Hosting Its First “Great Chicago Egg Hunt” For Kids

March 23, 2017 10:33 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: easter, egg hunt

Who is down for a Medieval-themed egg hunt?

The inaugural Great Chicago Egg Hunt, presented by Medieval Times and Chicago Park District’s, is happening Friday, April 14th.

The festivities will take place at Maggie Daley Park’s central lawn from 10am-2pm.

Children ages 1 to 12 are invited to hunt down more than 10,000 candy-filled eggs.

The Medieval-themed festivities also include an opening parade of knights on horseback, sword fighting demonstrations, photo ops with kings and princesses, face painting, knight-in-training activities and much more.

Registration is $5 (benefiting the Chicago Park District’s teen programs) and limited to 1,00o children. Do it HERE in advance.

More info at maggiedaleypark.com

 

 

