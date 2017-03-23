CBS Renews 16 Shows for the 2017-2018 Season

CBS is pretty fond of its current roster of shows because it renewed 16 of them!

This comes in addition to the already ordered season of The Big Bang Theory and NCIS. (And the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon.)

Returning for the 2017-2018 seasons are:

Bull, Kevin Can Wait, MacGyver, Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Life in Pieces, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Survivor, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

Shows still in limbo include: The Amazing Race, Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, Code Black, 2 Broke Girls, Doubt, The Great Indoors, Pure Genius, The Odd Couple, Training Day, Ransom and Undercover Boss.

Freshman drama Doubt starring Katherine Heigl was pulled after just two episodes.

Things don’t seem to be looking too good for The Odd Couple or Elementary due to low ratings.