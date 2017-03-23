TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Nicki Minaj & David Guetta | Lollapalooza Lineup 

CBS Renews 16 Shows for the 2017-2018 Season

March 23, 2017 12:04 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: CBS, tv

CBS is pretty fond of its current roster of shows because it renewed 16 of them!

This comes in addition to the already ordered season of The Big Bang Theory and NCIS. (And the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon.)

Returning for the 2017-2018 seasons are:

BullKevin Can WaitMacGyverMan With a PlanSuperior Donuts, Blue BloodsHawaii Five-0Life in PiecesMadam SecretaryMomNCIS: Los AngelesNCIS: New OrleansScorpionSurvivor48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

Shows still in limbo include: The Amazing RaceCriminal MindsCriminal Minds: Beyond BordersElementaryCode Black2 Broke GirlsDoubtThe Great IndoorsPure GeniusThe Odd CoupleTraining DayRansom and Undercover Boss.

Freshman drama Doubt starring Katherine Heigl was pulled after just two episodes.

Things don’t seem to be looking too good for The Odd Couple or Elementary due to low ratings.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live