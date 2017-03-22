TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Bebe Rexha Live at B96  | Lollapalooza Lineup 

Visitors Could Soon Rappel Down The Side of Willis Tower

March 22, 2017 12:15 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Willis Tower

The Willis Tower is making some changes to attract more visitors and tourists.

The new additions are only for adrenaline junkies though.

Crain’s is reporting that visitors will soon be able to descend from the 103rd floor to the 102nd floor of the building.

Those brave enough to scale the building would do so in a space enclosed by glass NOT outside of the building actually.

It’s all part of a $20 million dollar expansion of the Willis Tower’s Skydeck.

Another addition would be the “Ledgewalk” – an outdoor glass ledge where visitors would be secured by a safety harness while they take a stroll and take in the views.

Forget stepping on the ledge, right?

Read more HERE!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live