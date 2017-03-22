The Most Popular Dog In America Is….

Woof!
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular dogs of 2016 and for the 26th year in a row, the Labrador retrievers took the #1 spot!
“The Labrador Retriever has a strong hold on the top spot, and doesn’t show signs of giving it up anytime soon,” AKC vice president Gina DiNardo said in a statement. “The Lab is such a versatile dog that it’s no wonder it makes a great companion for a variety of lifestyles. Keep your eye on the Rottweiler, though. It’s been quietly winning hearts over the past decade.”
German sheperds took the second spot followed by golden retrievers and bulldogs.
The remaining top 10 included, in order: Beagles, French bulldogs, poodles, Rotties, Yorkshire terriers and finally, boxers.
The rankings are based on all 189 recognized breeds, excluding mix-breed pups and hybrids.
My favorite the pug took the 32 spot, up from 33rd last year!