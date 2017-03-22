The Most Popular Dog In America Is….

Woof!

The American Kennel Club announced the most popular dogs of 2016 and for the 26th year in a row, the Labrador retrievers took the #1 spot!

“The Labrador Retriever has a strong hold on the top spot, and doesn’t show signs of giving it up anytime soon,” AKC vice president Gina DiNardo said in a statement. “The Lab is such a versatile dog that it’s no wonder it makes a great companion for a variety of lifestyles. Keep your eye on the Rottweiler, though. It’s been quietly winning hearts over the past decade.”

The Rottweiler moved up from #9 to #8 this year, its highest in almost 20 years.

German sheperds took the second spot followed by golden retrievers and bulldogs.

The remaining top 10 included, in order: Beagles, French bulldogs, poodles, Rotties, Yorkshire terriers and finally, boxers.

The rankings are based on all 189 recognized breeds, excluding mix-breed pups and hybrids.

My favorite the pug took the 32 spot, up from 33rd last year!