What a great night to be a Sheerio! Not only was Ed Sheeran on the Top 8 at 8 TWICE! But you had 2 chances to win his album! See the countdown below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 03/22/17:

8- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

7- Marian Hill “Down”

6- Maroon 5 and Future “Cold”

5- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

4- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

3- Ed Sheeran “Castle on a Hill”

2- Julia Michaels “Issues”

1- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”