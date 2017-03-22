The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome Sam Hunt!

Well, well, well look who got soooo many votes he made the 9 Most Wanted tonight ~ Sam Hunt! Was it enough to make him #1? Find out below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/22/17:
9- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”
8- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”
7- Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
6- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”
5- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
4- Future and Rihanna “Selfish”
3- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
2- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
1- Ed Sheeran “Castle on a Hill”