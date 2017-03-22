TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Bebe Rexha Live at B96  | Lollapalooza Lineup 

The B96 9 Most Wanted : Welcome Sam Hunt!

March 22, 2017 9:24 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 9 Most Wanted, Bruno Mars, Chicago, Clean Bandit, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, emily warren, future, Katy Perry, RIhanna, sam hunt, Sean Paul, The Chainsmokers

Well, well, well look who got soooo many votes he made the 9 Most Wanted tonight ~ Sam Hunt! Was it enough to make him #1? Find out below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/22/17:

9- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

8- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

7- Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

6- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

5- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

4- Future and Rihanna “Selfish”

3- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

2- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

1- Ed Sheeran “Castle on a Hill”

