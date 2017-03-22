Starbucks Is Now Serving An Avocado Spread For Your Toast

Starbucks just made every girls food dreams come true.

The chain just introduced an on-the-go avocado spread.

Like most gals (and some guys), I’m a sucker for good avocado toast and the idea that I’ll be able to get some while picking up my morning coffee seemed like the gods were smiling down on me.

The Avocado Spread was being tested in select markets since 2016 but launched nationally yesterday.

It’s relatively cheap for a Starbucks item – only $.95 for a cup.

But is it worth it? After all, avocado is sacred and we’d NEVER forgive Starbucks if they messed it all up for us.

According to Sbux, the paste is made with organic Hass avocados and seasoned with a little bit of sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeño pepper and lime juice. (No nutritional value is provided on the package.)

You can get it on the side or put it on something but since there’s no toast at Starbucks, you’d probably have to settle for a plain bagel, which isn’t ideal.

Everyone knows whole wheat toast and avocados are where its at.

Now for the spread itself. Be warned – it is abnormally green and looks pretty unappetizing (think of baby poop)…. it’s almost as if you’re just buying a mini tub of guacamole.

In fact, the color seemed to really bother people on Twitter.

there is a 100% chance this is straight green food dye https://t.co/qWK8EFlp7M — Steph Halchin (@stephhalch) March 21, 2017

Grossest spread on saddest bread https://t.co/GSdXhiWk55 — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) March 21, 2017

However, it doesn’t taste as bad as it looks. In fact, it’s even got a kick from the jalapeños, which definitely took me by surprise.

Overall, if you want legit, fresh and Instagrammable avocado toast, make it yourself at home and sprinkle on some red pepper flakes for flavor.

If you’re on-the-go and want to indulge while running to work, spend that .95 cents and buy the Staburcks one and eat it with crackers or chips.

Other items being added to the menu include: Gluten-Free Smoked Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Lemon Chiffon Yogurt, Berry Trio Yogurt, Peanut Butter Cup Cookie, Parrot Cake Pop, Country Archer Jerky, Droga Money on Honey Dark Chocolate French Sea Salt, Bissinger’s Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Mini, Goodie Girl Mint Slims